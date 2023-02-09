RBI cancels one NBFC's licence, nine others surrender permit

Balaji Instalments Ltd was the one whose licence got cancelled by the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 9 said it has cancelled the certification of registration of one non-banking finance company (NBFC), while nine others surrendered their registration.

Balaji Instalments Ltd was the one whose licence got cancelled by the central bank.

Viroka Finance Private Ltd, Gouri Sankar Co. Pvt. Ltd, Rahul Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Udaipuria Commodities Pvt. Ltd, Sweety Vanijya Viniyog Pvt Ltd, Dadha Engineering & Credit Pvt Ltd, and three others surrendered their licences to the RBI.

Marco Private Ltd, Mixon Holdings Private Ltd, and Sri Hari Vallabhaa Enterprises & Investments Private ltd have surrendered their licences because these entities ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation/ merger/dissolution/ voluntary strike-off, etc, the RBI said in a release.

The other NBFCs which surrendered their licence have either exited the Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business or they are meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) that do not require registration, the RBI said.