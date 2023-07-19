RBI cancels licence of United India Co-operative Bank

The RBI has prohibited the bank from accepting further deposits with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 19 said it has cancelled the licence of Uttar Prtadesh-based United India Co-operative Bank Limited as the bank doesn't have adequate capital.

Subsequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on July 19, 2023, the RBI said. The RBI has requested Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative, Uttar Pradesh to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the central bank said.

The central bank cancelled the licence of the bank as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects and the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, the RBI said in a release.

The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said.

The RBI has prohibited the bank from accepting further deposits with immediate effect. As per the data submitted by the bank, 99.98 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, the RBI said.

The RBI has been clamping down on errant cooperative banks. It cancelled the licence of at least nine banks and imposed monetary penalties 114 times on wrongdoers so far in FY2023, a Moneycontrol analysis showed.

Cooperative banks, which have played a critical role in extending banking services in villages and semi-rural areas, have been dealing with a range of issues from dual regulation and weak finances to interference by local politicians.