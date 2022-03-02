RBI cancels licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 2 cancelled the licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank in Maharashtra, citing weak financials.

This will be with effect from the close of business on March 2, 2022, the RBI said. Further, the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

The RBI cancelled the licence of the bank as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, the central bank said.

"The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors and the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, the RBI said.

Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd, Shirala, Dist. Sangli, Maharashtra, is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect," the RBI said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961, the RBI said.

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC. As on January 27, 2022, DICGC has sanctioned Rs 64.70 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act,1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, the RBI said.

This is the second bank closure in cooperative banking industry in the last two months. On February 16, the RBI cancelled the licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank, Maharashtra citing its weak financials. Consequently, the bank ceased to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on February 16, 2022, the RBI said.

The RBI has been acting on erring cooperative banks and lenders with weak financials in the recent years.

The cooperative banking industry is facing issues from the dual regulation issue and the absence of proper audits of their books. While the bigger cooperative banks are regulated by the RBI, the smaller ones are regulated by state governments.

The PMC Bank crisis triggered further scrutiny of these banks by the Government and the regulator. Subsequently, the RBI was given greater powers to regulate large cooperative banks. However, the smaller cooperative banks continue to remain largely outside the control of the banking sector regulator.