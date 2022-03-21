RBI cancels licence of People’s Co-operative Bank in Uttar Pradesh

The RBI wants all regulated entities to put in place a board-approved policy regarding pricing of microfinance loans.

The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the licence of People’s Co-operative Bank Limited in Uttar Pradesh, the banking regulator said in a press release on March 21, the fourth such bank to face RBI action this year.

The bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on March 21, 2022, the RBI said. The licence was cancelled as the bank didn't have adequate capital and earning prospects, it added.

"The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Uttar Pradesh has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank," the RBI said.

Its financial position wouldn't allow the bank to pay the depositors in full and public interest would be affected if it was allowed to carry on, the regulator said.

People’s Co-operative Bank was prohibited from conducting the business of "banking", which includes acceptance and repayment of deposits.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of their deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the RBI said.

According to the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 percent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC, the regulator added.

As on February 14, 2022, DICGC has sanctioned Rs6.97 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, the RBI said.

This is the latest instance of the RBI crackdown on weak cooperative banks this year. It has cancelled the licences of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank, Independence Co-operative Bank and Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank this year. The three banks belong to the state of Maharashtra.

The reason for their closures, too, was a weak capital position and earning prospects. According to the RBI, in all three cases, 99 percent of the depositors will get their money back from DICGC. In recent years, the RBI clampdown on co-operative banks has emerged as a worrying factor for depositors, though the banking regulator keeps warning customers against the risks involved.