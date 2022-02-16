RBI cancels licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank

Reserve Bank of India (Representative image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 16 cancelled the licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank, Maharashtra citing its weak financials.

Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on February 16, 2022, the RBI said.

The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI cancelled the licence of the bank as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, it said.

The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank is prohibited from conducting the business which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits, the RBI said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rupees 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 196, the RBI said.

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

As on January 27, 2022, DICGC had sanctioned Rs 39.95 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, the RBI said.

