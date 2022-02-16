English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI cancels licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank

    The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    February 16, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    Reserve Bank of India (Representative image)

    Reserve Bank of India (Representative image)

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 16 cancelled the licence of Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank,  Maharashtra citing its weak financials.

    Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on February 16, 2022, the RBI said.

    The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the central bank said in a statement.

    The RBI cancelled the licence of the bank as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, it said.

    The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank is prohibited from conducting the business which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits, the RBI said.

    On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rupees 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 196, the RBI said.

    As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99% of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

    As on January 27, 2022, DICGC had sanctioned Rs 39.95 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act, 1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, the RBI said.

    (This is a developing story. please check back for details)
    Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
    Tags: #banking #Mantha Cooperative Bank #RBI
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 06:26 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.