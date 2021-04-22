MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 98 percent of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 22 said it has cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Limited due to inadequate capital.

"Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on April 22, 2021. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank," the RBI said.

The Reserve Bank cancelled the licence of the bank as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, the RBI said. The bank has failed to comply with the requirements and the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, the RBI said.

According to the regulator, the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Warud, Dist. Amravati, Maharashtra is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits," the RBI said.

Close

Related stories

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 98 percent of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the RBI said.

"On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakhs from the DICGC subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961, the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank #RBI
first published: Apr 22, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.