RBI cancels licence of Assam-based Rhino Finance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 2 said that it has cancelled the certificate of registration of Rhino Finance Private Limited due to irregular lending practices.

The non-banking finance company had received the certificate of registration on October 16, 2000.

The company has violated RBI guidelines on outsourcing and Fair Practices Code in its digital lending operations undertaken through third party apps which was considered detrimental to public interest, the RBI said in a release.

