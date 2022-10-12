RBI cancels certificate of registration of four NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 12 cancelled the certificate of registration of four non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The central bank didn't cite any specific reason for the cancellations.

The four NBFCs are S.R.M. Properties And Finance Company, North East Region Finservices, Sowjenvee Finance and Opel Finance, the RBI said in a release. These companies shall not transact the business of a non-banking finance institution as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the RBI Act, 1934, said the central bank.

This cancellation comes in the wake of growing harassment complaints from borrowers who have used instant loan apps for quick cash. There are many instances of app-based moneylenders harassing borrowers over repayment. The RBI has resorted to cancelling licenses of NBFCs if there have been any violation in norms.

Separately, four NBFCs -- Ashwini Investment Private Limited, RM Securities, Amity Finance and Matrix Merchandise -- surrendered their certificate of registration granted to them by the RBI, the central bank said in another release.

The RBI had set up a working group in January 2021 to study issues surrounding digital lending apps and suggest regulations. The group was set up as concerns arose over business conduct and customer protection amid a spurt in digital lending.

In August this year, the RBI released norms to regulate digital lending. The norms were aimed at regulating all digital lenders including fintechs, banks and NBFCs and mandated increased transparency on the part of lenders while disbursing loans. The norms were originally envisioned as a way to eliminate unregistered and fraudulent lending apps using predatory practices against unsuspecting borrowers.

The RBI had said on September 2 that all digital lenders must adhere to the norms by November 30, 2022.