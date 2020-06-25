RBI can now restructure stressed banks without imposing deposit withdrawal limits: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now be able to take up restructuring or amalgamation of struggling banks without putting them under a moratorium, that involves imposing deposit withdrawal limits for customers.

This leeway comes after the Cabinet on June 24 approved an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act through an ordinance. The amendments bring cooperative banks under the purview of the central bank.

The RBI had sought a change to the law that currently permits it to prepare s restructuring or amalgamation scheme for a bank only when it is under a moratorium, The Economic Times reported.

Also read: Explained | Govt gives more teeth to RBI to govern co-operative banks: What does it mean?

The Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act to further empower the RBI, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The amendment would let the RBI help a bank that is under financial pressure without limiting withdrawals by customers, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The central bank wanted the amendment because they felt the existing law was disruptive, hurt depositor confidence and could even impact a lender's financial stability.