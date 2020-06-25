App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI can now restructure stressed banks without imposing deposit withdrawal limits: Report

The Cabinet on June 24 approved an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act through an ordinance, bringing cooperative banks under the purview of the central bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will now be able to take up restructuring or amalgamation of struggling banks without putting them under a moratorium, that involves imposing deposit withdrawal limits for customers.

This leeway comes after the Cabinet on June 24 approved an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act through an ordinance. The amendments bring cooperative banks under the purview of the central bank.

The RBI had sought a change to the law that currently permits it to prepare s restructuring or amalgamation scheme for a bank only when it is under a moratorium, The Economic Times reported.

Close

Also read: Explained | Govt gives more teeth to RBI to govern co-operative banks: What does it mean?

related news

The Cabinet has approved the ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act to further empower the RBI, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The amendment would let the RBI help a bank that is under financial pressure without limiting withdrawals by customers, The Economic Times reported.

The central bank wanted the amendment because they felt the existing law was disruptive, hurt depositor confidence and could even impact a lender's financial stability.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #banking #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.