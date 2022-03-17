RBI Bulletin: Ukraine conflict has heightened uncertainty in global economy

On the supply side, a resilient farm sector and a sustained retrieval in both industrial and services sectors are broadening the recovery, the bulletin further said.

The ongoing geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened the uncertainty clouding the global macroeconomic and financial landscape even as the world economy struggles to recover from the pandemic, the RBI Bulletin for March said.

As the conflict escalates, oil and other commodity prices are blazing to multi-year highs, and financial markets are on edge, driven by massive sell-offs, the bulletin added.

"Amidst these testing times, the Indian economy is experiencing spillovers as it recovers from the third wave of the pandemic. Consumer and business confidence are rising alongside improvement in demand conditions," it said.

The Indian monetary policy committee (MPC) has been on a prolonged accommodative stance to support growth recovery in the economy.

The observations in the bulletin indicate that fears of spillover effects of Russia-Ukraine conflict in India could influence the thought process of the rate setting panel. The MPC has cut rates by 250 basis points since February, 2019 to help the economic revival but has been on a prolonged pause since then.

The relentless surge in global crude oil prices amidst escalating geopolitical tensions from the Ukraine conflict spooked market sentiments, the RBI Bulletin said.

However, on the domestic front India is making steady progress as it recovers from the third wave, the Bulletin said. “India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong. Unfolding global developments nevertheless pose downside risks in terms of spillovers,” the central bank’s monthly publication said.

Experts are analyzing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the Indian economy.

In a recent article, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, wrote that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government must rely on unconventional policies to navigate the economic uncertainties that may emerge from the war.

Later, in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Ghosh spoke about how India should seize the opportunity afforded by domestic political stability and the conflict in Europe to push the rupee’s internationalisation.

US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday as the Russian leader's onslaught in Ukraine claimed more civilian lives, and a theatre where "hundreds" were sheltering was destroyed by bombing.

Biden's rebuke -- his sharpest yet -- came after Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a searing appeal for help to the US Congress and the president himself, who responded by pledging $1 billion in new weapons to fight Russia's invading army.

The RBI bulletin noted that in February 2022, domestic equity markets were embroiled by developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in tandem with the movements in global equity markets.

Domestic equity market tumbled persistently in the second half of the month, recording a sharp sell-off on February 24, 2022, the bulletin noted.