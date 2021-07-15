RBI Bulletin: Near-term prospects of economy bright with tapering of second wave, aggressive vaccination

On the supply side, agricultural conditions are turning buoyant with the revival in the monsoon, but the recovery of manufacturing and services sectors has been interrupted by the second wave, the Bulletin added. (PC-Shutterstock)

The tapering of the second wave, coupled with an aggressive vaccination push, has brightened near-term prospects for the Indian economy, the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) Bulletin for July said on July 15.

While several high frequency indicators of activity are recovering, a solid increase in aggregate demand is yet to take shape, the Bulletin said.

On the supply side, agricultural conditions are turning buoyant with the revival in the monsoon, but the recovery of manufacturing and services sectors has been interrupted by the second wave, the Bulletin added.

A pick-up in inflation is driven largely by adverse supply shocks and sector-specific demand-supply mismatches caused by the pandemic. These factors should ease over the year as supply side measures take effect, the Bulletin said further.

Pick up in bank credit

The transmission of policy repo rate changes to deposit and lending rates of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has improved substantially since the introduction of external benchmark linked lending rate (EBLR) regime in October 2019, the RBI Bulletin said.

According to the Bulletin, data collected from banks suggest that the share of outstanding loans linked to external benchmark in total floating rate loans has increased from as low as 2.4 percent during September 2019 to 28.5 percent by the end of 2020-21.

The adoption of external benchmark-based pricing of loans has strengthened market impulses for a quicker adjustment in deposit rates, the Bulletin added.

“Further, a combination of surplus liquidity conditions amidst weak credit demand conditions has enabled banks to lower their deposit rates. The lowering of deposit rates has resulted in the decline in cost of funds for SCBs, prompting them to reduce their MCLRs, and in turn their lending rates,” the Bulletin said.

In line with expectations, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in June decided to maintain status quo and keep its stance accomodative. This is the sixth consecutive time rates have been unchanged.

The RBI kept its headline key lending rate unchanged at 4 percent. The bigger takeaway was a downward revision of real GDP growth for 2021-2022. While earlier the figure was 10.5 percent, the expectation is now at 9.5 percent.

This was largely driven by a downward revision of Q1 GDP, which was expected to come in at 26.2 percent but was revised down to 18.5 percent, a delta of -7.7 percentage points.

The MPC has cut the repo rate by 250 basis points since February 2019 to support growth. But, inflation concerns have remained high.