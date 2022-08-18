RBI Bulletin | NBFCs poised for expansion, but challenges persist

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are poised to expand given their strong capital buffers, adequate provisions and sufficient liquidity on their books, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the monthly bulletin released on August 18.

Nevertheless, going forward, as the economy recovers, NBFCs need to be wary of rising borrowing costs on account of normalisation of monetary policy, the RBI bulletin said.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked the repo rate -- or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks -- by a total of 140 basis points in three steps since May to quell inflationary pressures in the economy.

Further, the bulletin said that NBFCs have largely realigned their business models by leveraging digital channels to improve their accessibility and acquisition of new customers. However, this might prove to be a challenge for smaller NBFCs which may have to ramp up their technological capabilities, the bulletin added.

NBFCs also need to remain more vigilant about cybercrimes. They also need to build upon strong governance and risk management standards to gain stakeholder confidence, the RBI bulletin said.

NBFCs or shadow lenders are just about recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic that rendered millions of Indians jobless. These NBFCs have reported an improvement in the asset quality numbers in the April-June quarter.

The RBI is also strengthening its grip on these entities to prevent systemic risks. On April 19, the RBI issued guidelines for loans and advances by NBFCs and the disclosures they are required to make under what it called a four-layer scale-based regulatory framework.

The RBI, through the scale-based approach for NBFCs, has shifted focus from an activity-based regulation to one based on riskiness and scale of operations, following the principle of proportionality, the central bank said in the bulletin.

Bank-like regulatory initiatives such as Prompt Corrective Action and Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning norms would further bridge the gap in regulation of NBFCs vis-à-vis banks. These regulations are expected to strengthen the NBFC sector in the times to come, it added.