RBI Bulletin | Inflation will fall to 5% in Q1 FY24, but not yet positioned for landing

India’s headline retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, will ease to 5 percent by April-June of the next fiscal year, the Reserve Bank of India said in the monthly bulletin released on August 18.

“With the trajectory of outcomes largely in line with projections, we expect momentum to ease from 3.0 percent in Q1 (April-June) to 1.7 percent in Q2 and further to 1.3 percent in Q3 and turn mildly negative in Q4 before picking up modestly and on seasonal food price effects to 2.2 percent in Q1 FY24,” the RBI said.

If these expectations hold, inflation will fall from 7 percent to 5 percent by April-June next year, within the tolerance band, hovering closer to the target, but "not yet positioned for landing," said the RBI.

However, after April-June, the task before the MPC would be to guide inflation to its target of 4 percent. This may prove to be more "arduous" than the loss of height into the tolerance band, the central bank said.

Data released on August 12 showed India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. Even though inflation fell to a five-month low in July, it has now spent 34 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and seven straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range.

As such, the central bank is only two months away from failing to meet its inflation mandate, which is deemed to occur when average inflation is outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range for three consecutive quarters.

The rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked the repo rate by a total of 140 basis points in three steps since May to quell inflationary pressures in the economy. Economists expect the MPC to slow the pace of hikes in the coming quarters.

Also read: RBI may go slow on next round of rate hike as retail inflation cools off to 6.71%

The monthly bulletin said that a “heartening development” in recent times has been the easing of inflation in July by 30 basis points from June and an “appreciable” 60 basis points from the average of 7.3 percent for April-June 2022. This has validated the central bank’s hypothesis that inflation may have peaked in April. For the rest of the year, the RBI’s projections scent a steady easing of the momentum of price changes, the bulletin stated.

The flow picture:

Another heartening development is the return of capital flows to India, the RBI noted. India is becoming a preferred destination for portfolio flows, it said, stating that till August 12, equity and debt segments recorded net inflows of $4.4 billion and $0.3 billion, respectively.

However, tightening of global funding conditions as monetary policy is front loaded is hence expected to worsen the outlook for portfolio flows, the central bank said. According to the RBI’s model, there is a 5 percent chance of portfolio investment outflows of the order of $100.6 billion from India due to the interplay of what are called 'push and pull factors'. Macro prudential policies can reduce the impact of shocks on market conditions and the economy, the RBI said.

Going forward, India is poised to sustain a growth differential vis-a-vis the rest of the world on the basis of several fundamental factors, including demographic dividend, increasing formalization of the economy and digital financial inclusion, according to the bulletin.

“The challenges before us are to regain the momentum lost to the pandemic and the shocks that followed in its train, close the infrastructure gap, build a high quality labour force and gain an outward orientation that expands the markets for our products, our professionals and business presence beyond national boundaries and on to the world stage,” added the central bank.