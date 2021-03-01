RBI Bulletin: India’s economic activity gaining momentum, but private investment missing

India’s economic activity is gaining steam as COVID-19 incidence recedes and the ongoing vaccine rollout releases pent-up optimism, the Reserve Bank India (RBI) said in the February 2021 issue of its Monthly Bulletin.

“All engines of aggregate demand are starting to fire; only private investment is missing in action and the time is apposite for it to come alive. Broader measures of liquidity reflect easing of monetary and financial conditions in the system,” the Bulletin said.

The Indian economy suffered from the COVID-19 onslaught last year. The GDP is estimated to contract by 8 per cent in FY 21, according to government estimates. However, post this, a sharp recovery is expected in FY22.

India's GDP in the third quarter of FY21 rose marginally at 0.4 percent, in line with expectations, reaffirming that the economy had managed to exit the Coronavirus pandemic-led slump by 2020-end, according to official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on February 26.

However, in FY21, the GDP is now expected to shrink by a slightly larger margin of eight percent, according to the government's updated official forecast. This is due to the slower than expected rebound in growth for key sectors such as manufacturing, financial services and real estate, economists say.

“There is little doubt today that a recovery based on a revival of consumption is underway,” the RBI Bulletin pointed out.

It said that the time is apposite for private investment to come alive. “Fiscal policy, with the largest capex budget ever, with its emphasis on doing business better, has offered to crowd it in. Will Indian industry and entrepreneurship pick up the gauntlet,” the Bulletin queried.

Policy dilemma

The RBI bulletin said fiscal policy authorities are placed between the ‘rock’ of stimulating the economy and the ‘hard place’ of ensuring sustainable finances.

Likewise, monetary authorities encounter a similar dilemma of conflicting pulls – ensuring an orderly evolution of the interest rate structure in the face of still enlarged borrowing needs, pitched against the demand to remain accommodative and support the recovery.

The Monetary Policy Authority (MPC) has cut the key lending rate, repo, by 250 basis points since February 2019 to support growth. One bps is one hundredth of a percentage point.

“While policy authorities exhibit resoluteness in their commitment, markets are assailed by uncertainty and sporadic shifts between hunts for returns and flights to safety. A shared understanding and common expectations will likely be the anchor in this turbulence,” the RBI Bulletin said.

Markets have to rely on the track record of authorities during the century’s most trying year – of keeping markets and institutions functioning; of easing borrowing costs and spreads; of keeping finance flowing – in fact, there is very little else to hang a hat on. An orderly evolution of the yield curve serves all, it noted.