RBI Bulletin | Hope to bring inflation within target within two years

India's rate-setting panel hopes to bring back headline inflation within the central bank’s target in the next two years amid signs that inflation is peaking, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin released on July 16.

“It may be a premature prognosis, but there are indications that inflation may be peaking,” the RBI said. “As monetary policy works through into the economy and inflation falls back into the tolerance band by the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Jan-March), it will be the playing out of the baseline scenario.”

In an alternative simulation that incorporates the policy actions undertaken so far, the easing of inflation could be even “sooner and faster,” the central bank said. The hope is that required monetary policy actions in India will be more moderate than elsewhere in the world.

Retail inflation in India fell slightly to 7.01 percent as against 7.04 percent in May. The latest number means headline retail inflation has now spent 33 consecutive months above the medium-term target of 4 percent and six straight months above the 6 percent upper-bound of the 2-6 percent tolerance range.

The June CPI inflation print takes the average inflation for the April-June quarter to 7.3 percent. With inflation having already averaged 6.3 percent in January-March, the RBI is now only one quarter away from failure. The RBI's latest forecast pegs average CPI inflation for July-September at 7.4 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee, in an attempt to quell price pressures in the economy, raised the repo rate by a total of 90 basis points in May and June. The panel is most likely to increase rates further when it meets next on Aug 2-4.

According to the RBI’s monthly bulletin released on July 16, if the monsoon brought with it a more benign outlook on food prices, India would have tamed the inflation crisis even earlier.

The impact of geopolitical risks will cause a very grudging decline in inflation and a possible breach of the accountability criteria. However, India will succeed in bending down the future trajectory of inflation, winning the war in spite of losing the battle, said the central bank.

Further, if real gross domestic product growth averages between 6-to-7 percent of GDP in FY23 and FY24, the recovery that is increasingly solidifying gets a fair chance of traction. The RBI will have fulfilled its mandate of prioritising price stability while being mindful of growth, added the RBI.