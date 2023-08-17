English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI Bulletin: Funds sucked via I-CRR to likely return before advance tax outflows, credit uptick

    In the August monetary policy, the central bank announced I-CRR of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
    Reserve Bank of India

    Reserve Bank of India

    The excess liquidity absorbed through the introduction of Incremental Cash Reserve ratio (I-CRR) is likely to return to the banking system ahead of advance tax outflows and expected uptick in credit demand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin on August 17.

    “…intent is to return the impounded funds ahead of advance tax outflows from the banking system and well before the pick-up in the demand for bank credit that typically characterises the second half of the year,” the Bulletin said.

    In the August monetary policy, the central bank announced I-CRR of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

    The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 07:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!