RBI Bulletin: Funds sucked via I-CRR to likely return before advance tax outflows, credit uptick

Reserve Bank of India

The excess liquidity absorbed through the introduction of Incremental Cash Reserve ratio (I-CRR) is likely to return to the banking system ahead of advance tax outflows and expected uptick in credit demand, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin on August 17.

“…intent is to return the impounded funds ahead of advance tax outflows from the banking system and well before the pick-up in the demand for bank credit that typically characterises the second half of the year,” the Bulletin said.

In the August monetary policy, the central bank announced I-CRR of 10 percent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)