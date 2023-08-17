RBI Bulletin: Central bank net buys $4.504 billion foreign currency in June

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought foreign currency worth $4.504 billion in June, lower than the previous month, according to the RBI’s August bulletin.

The data released by the central bank on August 17 showed that it purchased $4.504 billion in June, as compared to $7.371 billion in May.

As per the bulletin, The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.1 percent (m-o-m) vis-à-vis the US dollar in July 2023 and remained one of the least volatile currency among major currencies.

Today, the rupee closed at an all-time low against the US dollar, tracking weakness in global equities markets, rise in US treasury yields and fall in the Chinese currency.

The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

The Indian rupee has remained stable since January 2023. Foreign exchange reserves have crossed $600 billion mark, Bulletin said.

In terms of the 40-currency real effective exchange rate (REER), the INR appreciated by 3.0 per cent (m-o-m) in July 2023.