RBI Bulletin: Central bank bought foreign currency worth $7.37 billion in May

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought foreign currency worth $7.37 billion in May, lower than the previous month, according to the RBI’s July bulletin.
The data released by the central bank on July 17 showed that it purchased $7.37 billion, while there were no sales in May.
As per the bulletin, the Indian rupee appreciated by 0.1 percent month on month vis-à-vis the US dollar in June 2023, as against depreciation undergone by most major currencies.
The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.
