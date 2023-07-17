English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI Bulletin: Central bank bought foreign currency worth $7.37 billion in May

    As per the bulletin, the Indian rupee appreciated by 0.1 percent month on month vis-à-vis the US dollar in June 2023.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
    Dollar/Rupee

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought foreign currency worth $7.37 billion in May, lower than the previous month, according to the RBI’s July bulletin.

    The data released by the central bank on July 17 showed that it purchased $7.37 billion, while there were no sales in May.

    As per the bulletin, the Indian rupee appreciated by 0.1 percent month on month vis-à-vis the US dollar in June 2023, as against depreciation undergone by most major currencies.

    The RBI Bulletin is a monthly publication that offers insights into the developments in domestic and global economies, but doesn’t represent the views of the central bank.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #dollar #foreign currency #Indian Rupee #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 06:47 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!