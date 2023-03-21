RBI Bulletin: CD issuances rise sharply this fiscal amid high credit offtake

Fundraising through certificates of deposit (CD) increased sharply so far in the current financial year, as compared to last year, due to a surge in credit offtake, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on March 21.

As per the bulletin, CD issuances were robust at Rs 6.3 lakh crore during the financial year so far (up to March 10), higher than Rs 2 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

“It is reflecting banks’ additional demand for funds on account of buoyant credit offtake,” the Bulletin said.

The RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15