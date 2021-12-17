RBI board discusses CBDC, private cryptocurrencies

The central board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 17 discussed issues related to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and private cryptocurrencies, the RBI said in a press release.

This development assumes significance as the central government is currently in the process of finalising a national law to regulate cryptocurrencies.

The RBI is in the process of rolling out a CDBC which is digital form of a fiat currency. At the same time, it has expressed its concerns on private virtual currencies citing the marcoeconomic risks.

In November, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI has serious concerns as "far deeper" issues are involved in cryptocurrency.

"When the central bank says we have serious concerns after due internal deliberations, there are far deeper issues involved," said Das at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on November 16.

Das further said he was yet to see any serious discussions on cryptocurrency. The blockchain technology is 10 years old and the technology can grow even without cryptocurrencies, he said.

Emerging economies should regulate cryptocurrency, instead of banning it, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on December 15, and called for a global policy.

“There are challenges to banning it whether you can end up with truly banning crypto because many exchanges are offshore and they are not subject to regulations of a particular country,” Gopinath said, addressing an event organised by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

Among the other issues discussed at the central board meeting are current domestic and global economic situation, evolving challenges and remedial measures.

Also, the board reviewed half yearly income statement of the Reserve Bank of India for the half-year ended September 30, 2021. The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the RBI including the functioning of the Local Boards, activities of select Central Office Departments and the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2020-21, the RBI said.

RBI deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other directors of the central board – Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Also, Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services was present at the meeting.