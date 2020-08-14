172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|rbi-board-approves-transfer-of-rs-57128-crore-dividend-to-government-5704801.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 57,128 crore dividend to government

The Central Board met under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conference. This was the 584th meeting of the Central Board, the RBI said in a release.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) central board has approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore in surplus as dividend to the government for the accounting year 2019-20, the central bank said in a release on August 14. The Board also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5 percent.

The Central Board met under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, through video conference. This was the 584th meeting of the Central Board, the RBI said in a release.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by RBI to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the RBI said.

The Board discussed the proposal of setting up an Innovation Hub and various areas of operations of the Bank during the last year.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 04:53 pm
