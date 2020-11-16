RBI being shrunk rapidly, autonomy target of systemic attack: RBI unions to HR department

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is being shrunk rapidly with the jobs increasingly being outsourced and the autonomy of the organization has been the target of a systemic attack, central bank’s employee unions have written to the RBI’s HR department in a letter.

“We are constrained to note that the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, is being shrunk rapidly. Its job is being outsourced, eliminated,” said the union leaders in a letter to RBI’s HR department on November 11.

“The autonomy and independence of the RBI has been the target of systemic attack by the powers that be,” said the letter.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the letter.

Citing these issues, the employees of the RBI have threatened to strike work on November 26 to press their various demands. All India Reserve Bank Employees Association (AIRBEA) and All India Reserve Bank Workers Federation (AIRBWF) said they will strike work as part of a nationwide agitation called by central trade unions to press various demands including hiring, pension reforms and nature of employment.

Autonomy

Alleged intervention by the government in the autonomy of the RBI has been a contentious subject in the past.

In October, 2018, one of the former deputy governors of the RBI, Viral Acharya, even warned that governments that do not respect central bank independence “will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution.”

This led to a much serious debate—and the premature exits of both former governor Urjit Patel and Acharya. The controversy died down soon; a top technocrat, Shaktikanta Das, was appointed as RBI governor—but not without raising a major question on RBI’s autonomy.

HR issues

Besides the issue of autonomy, the RBI has also witnessed certain HR issues with a section of the officers opposing the formation of a new unified cadre for regulation and supervision. Only about 5 percent officers of the proposed strength (around 1,500) have opted to join the new Specialised Supervisory and Regulatory Cadre (SSRC) RBI. Following this, the plan has not taken off well.

There is a difference of opinion between top management and officers about the effectiveness of the new division. The central bank's plan was to bring in more accountability to the supervision department by making it directly responsible for failures in the supervisory functions, an official said on condition of anonymity. But since beginning, the majority of the RBI officers were skeptical to join the division citing human resource (HR) problems, including chances of promotion and pay hike.

Also, RBI employees and officers have been demanding reforms in HR policies including wage revision, promotion policies. Employee letter also mentions the pension scheme. “Withdrawal of NPS foisted on post-2012 recruits in RBI has been one of our major demands since introduction of the scheme in RBI from 2012 onwards,” the unions wrote.

RBI governor Das has agreed to meet union leaders soon to discuss various issues.