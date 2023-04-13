 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI begins evaluating potential bidders for IDBI Bank: Report

Reuters
Apr 13, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank and Emirates NBD are among those that have submitted expressions of interest, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun evaluating at least five potential bidders interested in picking up a majority stake in state-owned IDBI Bank Ltd, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Prem Watsa-backed CSB Bank and Emirates NBD are among those that have submitted expressions of interest, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Reuters was unable to confirm the names of the other potential bidders.

The RBI, Finance Ministry, IDBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, CSB Bank and Emirates Bank did not respond to requests for comment.