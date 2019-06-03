App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI bars Batliboi & Co from audit work of banks for 1 year

In June 2018, RBI had put in place an enforcement action framework in respect of statutory auditors for the lapses in the statutory audit of commercial banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 3 barred S R Batliboi & Co LLP, one of India's leading chartered accountancy firms, from taking up statutory audit of commercial banks for one year on account of lapses in an audit assignment. The one-year period starts from April 1, 2019, the RBI said in a release.

In June 2018, RBI had put in place an enforcement action framework in respect of statutory auditors for the lapses in the statutory audit of commercial banks.

"...on account of the lapses identified in a statutory audit assignment carried out by the firm, M/s S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, it has been decided that RBI will not approve the said firm for carrying out statutory audit assignments in commercial banks for one year starting from April 1, 2019," the release said.

Close

It further said the action taken in the matter has been communicated to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

ICAI, which functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, regulates the profession of chartered accountancy in the country.

The Reserve Bank release, however, did not disclose the details of the lapses by S R Batliboi & Co LLP.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Business #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #S R Batliboi & Co LLP

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.