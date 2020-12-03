RBI asks HDFC Bank to halt all launches around its Digital 2.0 initiative

One of the largest banks in the country, HDFC Bank was facing massive customer backlash because of the frequent failures in its digital banking offerings. The RBI also asks bank to stop acquiring new credit card customers.

1 | HDFC Bank | Private Bank | Market Cap: Rs 6,73,736 crore | YTD performance: Fall by 3.75 percent to Rs 1224.15 as on October 20, 2020

The murmurs around HDFC Bank facing stress on its digital banking channels came out to the fore when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slapped a notice on the bank, asking it to stop acquiring new credit card customers and putting on hold all digital business generating activities.

Further, the order stated that only when the bank complies with the RBI’s critical observations in this regard will it be allowed to resume business.

Moneycontrol spoke with bankers and tech experts in the financial services world to find out what causes these outages and what should banks of the scale of HDFC Bank do in order to ensure a smooth digital banking experience.

What led to the RBI action?

HDFC Bank has been in the news for its digital banking failures for quite some time now. Back in 2018, its new mobile banking app failed. In 2019, RBI officials carried out an inspection of the bank after reports came out around its net banking systems facing outage.

This year, on November 21, the bank faced a power failure in the central data centre, thereby causing all net banking transactions to temporarily halt. Given the size and importance of the bank, and the continuous technical issues, the RBI stepped in, asking it to stop all new launches of its digital businesses.

Why do internet and mobile banking transactions tend to fail in the beginning of every month?

The beginning of the month is when the maximum number of banking transactions are recorded. That is when consumers need to settle bills, make payments, pay EMIs, take out cash and so much more. Banks also process pension payments, a bulk of which happen in the first few days of the month. Remember the queues outside government bank branches in the first week every month?

Now that has moved onto digital channels.

Just like branches becoming overcrowded and tempers flying around between cashiers and customers in queue, a similar breakdown is being noticed in the online banking channels nowadays.

On December 1 and 2, around 14 crore UPI transactions were processed, 2 crore NEFT and 1.2 crore IMPS transactions were recorded. This shows the volumes which banks process in the beginning of every month.

That has always been the case. Why did they aggravate over the last few months?

You can blame COVID for this. The pandemic has pushed up digitisation across multiple channels as consumers are scared of a bank branch. Just as an example, UPI payments jumped to 2.2 billion in October from 1.3 billion in May, an 83 percent jump in less than six months. Such a massive jump in digital banking channels was not expected by most lenders. Hence, many are facing trouble.

For HDFC Bank, the problem seems to have become very acute.

To go a little more technical, every server has a load-balancing technique, which distributes work between multiple servers and ensures that excess load on one does not cause it to trip. Hypothetically, if a bank made provisions for 100 transactions on a normal day, it will ensure that even 1,000 transactions on a few days will still be supported. But then, if this number shoots up to 10,000, problems occur.

“This is what has happened with the current banking ecosystem. The top banks have so many digital channels that they are not being able to manage the load. There is a need for a complete overhaul,” said S Sundararajan, executive director at i-exceed, a Bengaluru-based technology company.

Also, when a primary data centre fails, the secondary and disaster recovery site needs to kick in. But to ensure that the transition happens smoothly, systems need to function well. Sources indicate in case of the power failure in the primary data centre, for HDFC Bank, the transition to the next site might not have happened smoothly.

So banks are not investing enough to scale up their systems. Why is it so?

This is the million-dollar question. The latest RBI directive to HDFC Bank is a shove to get its systems in place before acquiring fresh customers through its digital channels.

But bankers point out that bringing in modifications and changes to the core banking system is not easy. Take for instance, the case of HDFC Bank trying to launch a new mobile banking app. It did not work and they had to get their customers back to the old app. It took months for the bank to balance out between the new app and the old app and finally migrate the customer base.

Secondly, making these modifications takes time. The jump in digital banking channels has been faster than the speed at which banks could scale up their systems. While sources say that banks are serious about their digital channels and are trying to ramp up capacity, it will take a few months to manage the load.

Third is the cost. Scaling up server capacities is not cheap but there is hardly any money to be made from digital channels. Last year, the government made UPI and RuPay transactions free of cost. Now, for a banker justifying massive investments to support UPI transactions at a time when there is no revenue from core payments becomes very difficult.

Fourth is the challenge to tinker with the core banking system, which is already handling a few million transactions every day. As one banker put it, it is like an ‘open heart surgery’. There are massive risks involved in starting everything fresh and can cause even bigger damage to the technical structures.

But banks are entering into partnerships with all types of startups…

This is where bankers are in a tough spot. Imagine closing doors to fintech partnerships. That will mean loss of business opportunities and also loss to the brand value. Also, partnering with many fintechs would mean transactions flowing in from multiple doors, be it payments, lending, investments and so many others. All these service requests get processed by fintechs but the ultimate settlement happens at the banks’ Core Banking Solution (CBS).

So the CBS needs to be as robust to be able to support this incoming load. Ideally, banks will need to strike a fine balance between how many partnerships are valuable and how many are viable.