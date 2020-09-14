RBI asks banks to upgrade systems to ensure automation of NPA identification

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cracked the whip on banks which often overrule automated calculations on NPAs (non-performing assets) and provisioning by manual identification, or what is commonly known as technical adjustments.

“It is observed that the processes for NPA identification, income recognition, provisioning and generation of related returns in many banks are not yet fully automated,” said the RBI. “Banks are still found to be resorting to manual identification of NPA and also over-riding the system generated asset classification by manual intervention in a routine manner.”

The RBI has asked banks to put in place/upgrade their systems to conform to the guidelines latest by June 30, 2021.

According to the central bank, all borrowal accounts, including temporary overdrafts, irrespective of size, sector or types of limits, shall be covered in the automated IT based system for asset classification, upgradation, and provisioning processes. Banks’ investments shall also be covered under the System.

Also, asset classification rules shall be configured in the system, in compliance with the regulatory stipulations.

“Calculation of provisioning requirement shall also be System based as per pre-set rules for various categories of assets, value of security as captured in the System and any other regulatory stipulations issued from time to time on provisioning requirements,” the RBI said.

In addition, income recognition/derecognition in case of impaired assets (NPAs/NPIs) shall be system driven and amount required to be reversed from the income account should be obtained from the system without any manual intervention, the central bank said.

“The system shall handle both down-grade and upgrade of accounts through Straight Through Process (STP) without manual intervention,” the RBI said.

What does it mean?

The system-based asset classification shall be an ongoing exercise for both down-gradation and up-gradation of accounts.

“Banks should ensure that the asset classification status is updated as part of day end process,” the RBI said.

Further, banks should also be able to generate a classification status report at any given point of time with actual date of classification of assets as NPAs.

The regulator has clearly said that banks shall not resort to manual intervention / over-ride in the system-based asset classification process.

“In any exceptional circumstance where manual intervention is required to override the system classification, it must have at least two level authorization,” the RBI said.

This should be as per Board-approved policy and preferably should be done from the centralised location and suitably documented, it said.

Further, any such intervention shall have appropriate audit trails and subjected to audit by concurrent and statutory auditors. Detail reports of such manual intervention shall be placed before the audit committee regularly, the central bank said.

Why is the RBI insisting on automation?

In the past, it was typical for banks to have a tacit understanding with corporate customers to keep their loans standard with minimum repayments on the due date.

These technical adjustments, also called evergreening, helped banks to retain accounts as standard whereas in reality these loans were NPAs.

The RBI also wants to make sure that banks do not mismanage their accounts when it comes to provisioning. Provisions refer to the amount banks need to set aside against risky assets.