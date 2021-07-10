RBI asks banks to send key employees on 10 day surprise leave

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

In an effort to tighten its risk management guidelines, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to send vital staff on mandatory surprise leaves for a minimum of 10 days.

"Employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI said.

"Banks shall ensure that the employees, while on mandatory leave, do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal/ corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes," it added.

The central bank had first issued mandatory leave directives in April 2015. It is a part of the central bank's efforts to curb fraud.

The revised instructions shall be applicable to all the banks within six months.

RBI also asked banks to decide at their board level the employees that shall be considered "sensitive" under mandatory leave requirements.