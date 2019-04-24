App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI asks banks to disclose IL&FS provisions in Q4 accounts

Mumbai-headquartered infra lender and its 348 group companies owe over Rs 94,000 crore, of which over Rs 54,000 crore are owed to banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Even as its petition is pending at the NCLAT seeking a reivew of the ban on banks classifying the IL&Fs accounts as NPAs, the Reserve Bank on April 24 directed lenders to disclose their exposure to the bankrupt infra lender in their forthcoming earnings announcements.

The city-headquartered infra lender and its 348 group companies owe over Rs 94,000 crore, of which over Rs 54,000 crore are owed to banks. It began defaulting on repayment commitments from last August, and in October the government superseded its board and appointed a new board under banker Uday Kotak.

In a notification, the central bank said the new directions are as per a February 25 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which asked banks not to declare their loans to the company and group as NPAs.

"No financial institution will declare the accounts of IL&FS or its entities as non-performing assets without its prior permission," NCLAT had said.

related news

The RBI moved the review petition on March 19 and a decision is pending now as the tribunal had sought corporate affairs ministry's views to the RBI demand.

Earlier this month, reacting to the NCLAT order, governor Shaktikanta Das had said apex bank had filed a review petition seeking a modification of the previous NCLAT order.

In the notification, RBI has asked banks to disclose the IL&FS and group entities exposure in the notes to accounts in a standard proforma.

The lenders will have to mention the outstanding position on a particular date and give details including overall outstanding and amount which is NPA as per the income recognition and asset classification norms but not classified as NPAs, it said.

They will also have to specify the total provisions which are required to be made as per these norms for the assets and the provisions actually held.

A majority of lenders are yet to report their quarterly and full-year accounts for FY19. A slew of banks have hinted that exposures to IL&FS have impacted their profits in the past quarter as they made provisions towards this account.

Group entity IL&FS Financial Services had reported last month that its NPAs touched 90 percent.

Media reports on RBI's decision to challenge the NCLAT order had said the insolvency court's decision was "tantamount to judicial overreach".

"The bankruptcy tribunal's order encroaches into RBI's regulatory domain and this could set a precedent if left unchallenged. These issues fall under the ambit of RBI as the regulator of the banking sector," a senior RBI official had said.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:14 pm

tags #Business #ILFS #Market news #NCLAT #NPA #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Mohammad Sham ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

Girl Severely Injured After Priyanka Gandhi's Car Hits Her During Road ...

Police Arrest Husband of Woman Whose Torso Was Found in Drum in Kolkat ...

PU Chitra Gives Third Gold For India in Asian Athletics Championships

69 Terrorists Killed This Year so Far, 41 After Pulwama Terror Attack: ...

See-Through Body Organs May Help Scientists Create 3D-Printed Organs O ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

Easter Sunday Tragedy Consequence of 'Weak' Sri Lankan Govt, Says ex-A ...

Under-5 Children Should be Restricted to Under 1 Hour Daily Screen Tim ...

BJP Wants 'Deaf And Dumb' Dalit Leaders, Says Udit Raj After Joining C ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Gold steady near 4-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.