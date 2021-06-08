RBI asks banks to continue preserving CCTV recordings of demonetisation period

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 8 asked banks to continue preserving the CCTV recordings of demonetisation period citing that investigations are pending with law enforcement agencies and proceedings are pending at various courts.

“In continuation to the above, keeping in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies, proceedings pending at various courts, you are advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016 in a proper way, till further orders,” said the RBI in a notification.

In December, 2016, the RBI had advised banks to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016 to December 30, 2016, until further instructions, to facilitate coordinated and effective action by the enforcement agencies in dealing with matters relating to illegal accumulation of new currency notes.

The central bank’s fresh notification means that the probes on illegal accumulation of new currency notes are not over even after four and half years of the 2016 demonetisation exercise.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on national television and said all Rs 500, Rs 1,000 high value notes will turn invalid by midnight.

The announcement at 8 pm— aimed at flushing out money hidden from the taxman, known as black money—led to nearly 86 percent of the currency in circulation becoming invalid by midnight.

According to the RBI data, almost the entire chunk of money (more than 99 per cent) that was invalidated came to the banking system. Of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth invalidated notes, notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore have returned.