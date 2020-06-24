App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI asks banks, NBFCs to stick to fair practices code while lending through digital platforms

Many digital platforms have emerged in the financial sector claiming to offer hassle free loans to retail individuals, small traders and other borrowers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 24 asked banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to make sure they adhere to the fair practices code guidelines in letter and spirit while lending through digital platforms. This is irrespective of whether they lend through their own digital lending platform or through an outsourced lending platform, the regulator said.

RBI said this after observing that lending platforms tend to portray themselves as lenders without disclosing the name of the bank/NBFC at the backend, as a consequence of which, customers are not able to access grievance redressal avenues available under the regulatory framework.

“Of late, there are several complaints against the lending platforms which primarily relate to exorbitant interest rates, non-transparent methods to calculate interest, harsh recovery measures, unauthorised use of personal data and bad behaviour,” it stated.

Many digital platforms have emerged in the financial sector claiming to offer hassle free loans to retail individuals, small traders and other borrowers. Banks and NBFCs are also seen to be engaging digital platforms to provide loans to their customers, RBI said.

In addition, some NBFCs have been registered with RBI as ‘digital-only’ lending entities while some NBFCs are registered to work both on digital and brick-mortar channels of credit delivery.

RBI's six commandments

a) Names of digital lending platforms engaged as agents shall be disclosed on the website of banks/NBFCs.

b) Digital lending platforms engaged as agents shall be directed to disclose upfront to the customer, the name of the bank/NBFC on whose behalf they are interacting with him.

c) Immediately after sanction but before execution of the loan agreement, the sanction letter shall be issued to the borrower on the letter head of the bank/NBFC concerned.

d) A copy of the loan agreement along with a copy each of all enclosures quoted in the loan agreement shall be furnished to all borrowers at the time of sanction/disbursement of loans.

e) Effective oversight and monitoring shall be ensured over the digital lending platforms engaged by the banks/NBFCs.

f) Adequate efforts shall be made towards creation of awareness about the grievance redressal mechanism.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #digital lending platforms #RBI

