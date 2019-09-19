RBI asks banks, NBFCs to limit sharing of consumers' credit data: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to restrict access to consumers' credit data, reports The Economic Times.

The central bank, in a letter, has asked banks and NBFCs to stop granting unregulated entities access to consumer data held by credit information companies, the report said. The move will impact the business model of fintech companies.

Such sharing of information is a violation under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 (CICRA), and the banking regulator has warned regulated entities that it may penalise them in case of a breach, the report said.

The lenders have to inform the central bank within 15 days if they have implemented the measures.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The central bank sent the letter on September 16. The following day RBI representatives met the heads of four credit information companies.

Banks and NBFCs are required to provide details of every retail loan to all four credit information bureaus – TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF High Mark. As per RBI, this data is supposed to be confidential.

But it found that banks and NBFCs partner with fintech companies and institutional agents, giving them access to the data without consumers’ consent.

“This kind of outsourcing model has been prevalent for a few years. These agents include online marketplaces, IT companies, analytics firms and institutional agents,” a source told the paper.

This pattern of data sharing appeared during an annual audit of some banks, the report stated.