    RBI approves voluntary amalgamation of Twin Cities Co-operative Urban Bank, Kranti Co-operative Urban Bank

    The scheme of amalgamation will come into force with effect from August 23, 2023, a release issued by the central bank said

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 22 said it has approved the amalgamation of Twin Cities Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd with Kranti Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd.

    The scheme of amalgamation will come into force with effect from August 23, 2023, a release issued by the central bank said.

    The RBI further said the branch of Twin Cities Co-operative Urban Bank will function as a branch of Kranti Co-operative Urban Bank with effect from August 23, 2023.

    On March 23, 2021, the central bank issued master direction for amalgamation Urban Cooperative Banks.

    As per the directions, the RBI may consider proposals for merger and amalgamation under three circumstances, including when the net worth of the amalgamated bank (the UCB which proposes to transfer its business to another UCB) is positive and the amalgamating bank (the UCB which is to acquire the business of the amalgamated bank) assures to protect entire deposits of all depositors of the amalgamated bank.

    The second circumstance for considering proposals are when the net worth of amalgamated bank is negative, and the amalgamating bank on its own assures to protect deposits of all the depositors of the amalgamated bank.

    The third circumstance is when the net worth of the amalgamated bank is negative, and the amalgamating bank assures to protect the deposits of the depositors of the amalgamated bank with the financial support from the State government extended upfront as part of the process of merger.

    Tags: #Amalgamation Scheme #Reserve Bank of India
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 06:20 pm

