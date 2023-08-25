RBI approves voluntary amalgamation of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank with The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank

On March 23, 2021, the central bank issued a master direction for the amalgamation of urban cooperative banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 25 said it has sanctioned the amalgamation of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank with The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank.

The scheme will come into force with effect from August 28, the central bank said in a release.

The branches of Akola Merchant Co-operative Bank will function as branches of The Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank with effect from August 28, the release added.

Earlier this week, the central bank had also approved the amalgamation of Twin Cities Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd with Kranti Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd.

On March 23, 2021, the central bank issued a master direction for the amalgamation of urban cooperative banks.

As per the directions, the RBI may consider proposals for merger and amalgamation under three circumstances.

First, when the net worth of the amalgamated bank (the UCB, which proposes to transfer its business to another UCB) is positive and the amalgamating bank (the UCB, which is to acquire the business of the amalgamated bank) assures to protect the entire deposits of all depositors of the amalgamated bank.

Second, the circumstances for considering proposals are when the net worth of the amalgamated bank is negative, and the amalgamating bank on its own assures to protect deposits of all the depositors of the amalgamated bank.

Third, when the net worth of the amalgamated bank is negative and the amalgamating bank assures to protect the deposits of the depositors of the amalgamated bank with the financial support from the state government extended upfront as part of the process of merger.