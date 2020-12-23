MARKET NEWS

RBI approves Sandeep Batra’s appointment as ICICI Bank ED for 3 years

Batra is currently serving as President at ICICI Bank.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 12:43 PM IST
 
 
Private sector lender ICICI bank, on December 23, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive director of the bank for a period of three years.

Batra is currently serving as the president of ICICI Bank at the corporate centre of the bank.

“RBI vide its letter dated December 22, 2020 has communicated its approval for the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the Bank for a period of three years from the date of his taking charge as an Executive Director,” the bank said in a notification to exchanges.

The Board of Directors of the Bank vide a circular resolution dated December 23, 2020 has recorded December 23 as the effective date of appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the Bank, the bank said.

Batra has been with the bank for nearly two decades and has handled responsibilities including risk, secretarial, internal audit and compliance.

He is a chartered accountant and a company secretary.

Batra is presently responsible for operations group, technology group, secretarial function and corporate communication group. As part of the Executive Committee, he also supervised the Human Resources group, Infrastructure management group, Legal group and International Business. He also administratively supervised Risk, Internal Audit and Compliance functions.

Besides, Batra is also on the boards of several ICICI Group companies – ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Limited.
