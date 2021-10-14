MARKET NEWS

English
RBI approves reappointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO of Axis Bank

Chaudhry's new tenure would begin from January 1, 2022 and continue till December 31, 2024. His reappointment was, on April 29, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors of Axis Bank.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank (Image: PTI)

The Reserve Bank on India (RBI) on October 14 approved the reappointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Axis Bank.

The private sector lender, in a regulatory filing, confirmed that it has received the central bank's nod to reappoint Chaudhry as the MD and CEO for another three-year period.

Notably, Chaudhry's current tenure as the MD and CEO of the bank begun on January 1, 2019 and was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2021.

Before joining Axis Bank, Chaudhry was the MD and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company.

The 57-year-old banker, who has also served as the Head of testing unit of Infosys Technologies Ltd and MD & CEO of Infosys BPO, had started his career back in 1987 with the Bank of America.
Tags: #Amitabh Chaudhry #Axis Bank #RBI
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:13 pm

