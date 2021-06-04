RBI approves re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as RBL Bank's MD&CEO for one year

RBL Bank Board had sought Ahuja’s re-appointment for a period of three years. But, the RBI has permitted only one year. Ahuja’s new term will begin on June 30, 2021.

Private sector lender, RBL Bank Ltd, on June 4 said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as managing director and CEO of the bank for a period of one year.

"We wish to inform you that the approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been received for the re-appointment of Mr Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for further period of one year, with effect from June 30, 2021," the bank said in a notice to exchanges.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank, the bank said.

RBL Bank Board had sought Ahuja’s re-appointment for a period of three years. But, the RBI has permitted only one year. Ahuja’s new term will begin on June 30, 2021.

Ahuja has been the Managing Director & CEO of RBL Bank since June 30, 2010 and is a veteran banker with close to four decades of experience in Banking across Finance, Risk Management, HR and Business Management.

Before RBL Bank, Ahuja was the Managing Director & CEO of Bank of America, India from 2001 to 2009.