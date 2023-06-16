RBI approves re-appointment of P Vasudevan as MD, CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank

RBI approved re-appointment of P Vasudevan as MD and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 16 approved the reappointment of P Vasudevan as Managing Director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank. Vasudevan has been reappointed for a period of three years, from July 23, 2023, to July 23, 2026, the bank said in an exchange filing on June 16.

In December 2022, the bank announced that PN Vasudevan had decided to remain as MD and CEO of the bank in response to the Board's suggestions. This was after Vasudevan announced his intention to step down in May this year to devote his time towards social welfare through his public charitable trust.

Also read: Interview | Equitas SFB in touch with RBI for a universal banking licence, says CEO PN Vasudevan

The Board noted that Vasudevan had expressed his desire to move on after the process of identifying a successor was completed in May 2022. But he had agreed to the Chairman's suggestion to defer tendering his resignation until then.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Vasudevan said that the Equitas Small Finance Bank will soon apply for a universal bank license with the central bank.

“We are keen to work on this and are waiting for the regulator’s approval. This is something we have on cards, and once we get the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval, we will apply for the same,” said Vasudevan.