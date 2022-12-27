RBI approves re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as MD & CEO of Suryoday SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 26 approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

“The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated December 26, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Baskar Babu Ramachandran, as the MD & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three years, with effect from January 23, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the bank said in the regulatory filing.

