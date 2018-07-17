App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:34 PM IST

RBI approves appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as ICICI Bank non-exec chairman

ICICI Bank is under the scanner of various regulatory agencies for alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending loans to some corporates, including the Videocon Group.

ICICI Bank said RBI has approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive (part time) Chairman of the bank till June 30, 2021.

The private lender had appointed the former petroleum secretary as the company's non-executive chairman on June 29.

"We wish to inform you that RBI ..has approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as Non-executive (part time) Chairman of the bank effective today till June 30, 2021," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into the matter.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:32 pm

