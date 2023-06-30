RBI approves appointment of A.P. Hota as part-time chairman of Federal Bank

Federal Bank

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

A.P. Hota has been appointed as the part-time Chairman of Federal Bank with effect from June 29, 2023, till January 14, 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accorded approval for the appointment of Hota as the part-time Chairman of Federal Bank. He was serving as an independent director on the Board of the Bank since January 15, 2018, the lender said in a press release.

Abhay Prasad Hota has 27 years of experience in the Reserve Bank between 1982 and 2009. While at the RBI, he served as Nominee Director to the Board of Vijaya Bank and subsequently Andhra Bank. He was the architect of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and served as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) between 2009 and 2017.