RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi to Reliance Capital’s advisory panel

Feb 20, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Khichi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda, has been appointed to Reliance Capital’s advisory committee following the resignation of Srinivasan Varadarajan from the panel.

In February 2022, as many as 55 companies submitted their expression of interest for the sale of Reliance Capital, and 14 submitted non-binding bids by August end.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi to a panel to advise the administrator of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap), the apex bank said in a release.

The RBI on December 7, 2021, constituted an advisory committee to advise the administrator in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process of RCap.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that RCap was planning to challenge the verdict of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that ruled Torrent Investment as the highest bidder for the firm in the Supreme Court.