RBI appoints Vikramaditya Singh Khichi to Reliance Capital’s advisory panel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed Vikramaditya Singh Khichi to a panel to advise the administrator of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap), the apex bank said in a release.

Khichi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda, has been appointed to Reliance Capital’s advisory committee following the resignation of Srinivasan Varadarajan from the panel.

The RBI on December 7, 2021, constituted an advisory committee to advise the administrator in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process of RCap.

Earlier, Moneycontrol reported that RCap was planning to challenge the verdict of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that ruled Torrent Investment as the highest bidder for the firm in the Supreme Court.

How did Reliance Capital face insolvency?

Reliance Capital is the third major non-banking financial company (NBFC) facing bankruptcy proceedings, along with Srei Group and Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL). The company plunged into a crisis following huge debts and liquidity crises. In March 2019, its financial auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) resigned, and Care Ratings downgraded Reliance Capital’s mounting debt to default status.

In December 2021, Reliance Capital, in a regulatory filing, said that the NCLT had admitted the case of the company for the corporate insolvency resolution procedure (CIRP) under IBC.

In November 2021, the RBI referred Reliance Capital for bankruptcy resolution process after it defaulted on bonds worth Rs 24,000 crore.

Nageswara Rao Y, former executive director of the Bank of Maharashtra, was appointed the administrator for the process.

Who were the bidders in the race?

In February 2022, as many as 55 companies submitted their expression of interest (EOS) for the sale of Reliance Capital, and 14 submitted non-binding bids by August end. By December 2022, only four investors - Hinduja, Torrent, Cosmea-Piramal consortium, and Oaktree Capital - submitted the final bids.

But since the submitted bids were below the liquidation value, the CoC held an e-auction where bidders were asked to revise their bid prices.

Reliance Capital’s insolvency process now majorly involves two parties, Hindujas and Torrent Group, and is in the final stages.