RBI appoints Rajiv Ranjan, Sitikantha Pattanaik as executive directors

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Rajiv Ranjan and Sitikantha Pattanaik as executive directors (ED) with effect from May 1, 2022, the central bank said on May 13.

Before being promoted as ED, Ranjan was the adviser-in-charge of the monetary policy department and also secretary to the monetary policy committee (MPC).

He has more than three decades of experience in macroeconomic policy and research, including monetary policy, fiscal policy, real sector, external sector and international relations.

Ranjan has worked in various departments of the RBI, including the monetary policy department, department of economic policy and research, department of external investments and operations and international department.

He also served as the economic policy expert with the Central Bank of Oman for three years. As executive director, he will look after the monetary policy department (MPD).

Ranjan, who has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University and a master's degree from the Delhi School of Economics, will also be an ex-officio member of the MPC.

Prior to the promotion, Pattanaik was an adviser in the department of economic and policy research (DEPR). He come with more than three decades of experience and has worked in the areas of economic research and monetary policy.

Pattnaik, too, was with the Central Bank of Oman, on a five-year deputation from the RBI. As executive director, he will look after DEPR.

He has a PhD in economics from the University of Mumbai, an M Phil in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, a master’s degree in international finance from the University of Amsterdam and an MA in economics from Utkal University.





