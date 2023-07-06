RBI appoints P. Vasudevan as new Executive Director

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 6 appointed P Vasudevan as its new Executive Director with effect from July 3.

The central bank added that Vasudevan will look after the Department of Currency Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department (Areas other than that of Budget & Funds) and Enforcement Department.

Prior to this, Vasudevan was the Chief General Manager in-charge of the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems.

Vasudevan has served in supervision of banks and non-banking financial companies, payment and settlement systems and other areas in the Reserve Bank, including a stint as a Member of Faculty in Bankers’ Training College, the release said.

“He has worked in the Central Office as well as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi Regional Offices of the Reserve Bank,” the release added.