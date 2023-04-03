RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director

RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as new Executive Director, effective April 03

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director (ED), the central bank said on April 3.

As an ED, Nigam, who takes charge immediately, will look after consumer education and protection, financial inclusion and development, legal and secretary’s departments, the RBI said in a release.

Before being promoted as ED, Nigam headed the Bhopal Regional Office of the bank as the regional director.

In his more than 30 years at the RBI, Nigam served in regulation and supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts and other areas as the central and regional offices.

Nigam has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal, and the professional qualification of Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).