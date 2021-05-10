RBI appoints Jose J. Kattoor as new Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India on May 10 said it has appointed Jose J. Kattoor as Executive Director (ED) with effect from May 04, 2021.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the Bank as Regional Director for Karnataka. Kattoor has, over a span of three decades, served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

As Executive Director, Kattoor will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department, the RBI said.

Kattoor holds a Post Graduate qualification from Institute of Rural Management, Anand (Gujarat), Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania, besides having earned professional qualifications, including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).