App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI appoints ED Janak Raj as member of MPC

The decision to appoint Janak Raj was taken at the 581st meeting of the central board here on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 29 appointed its Executive Director Janak Raj as member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the highest interest rate setting body. Raj replaces M D Patra, who was recently elevated as Deputy Governor of the RBI.

The decision to appoint Janak Raj was taken at the 581st meeting of the central board here on Wednesday.

"The Board nominated Dr Janak Raj, Executive Director on the Monetary Policy Committee as an ex officio member," the RBI said in a statement.

Close

The government had in 2016 constituted MPC to set the benchmark interest rate.

related news

The MPC is headed by the RBI Governor. Of the six members, three are nominated by the government, while the remaining three are from the RBI (including the Governor).

The Monetary Policy Committee takes decisions based on majority vote. Each member has one vote but the RBI Governor get a casting vote in case of a tie.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Business #India #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.