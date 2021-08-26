MARKET NEWS

English
RBI appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

As the executive director, Kumar will look after departments of currency management, foreign exchange and premises, the RBI has said

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed  Ajay Kumar as executive director with effect from August 20, 2021, the central bank said in a press release on August 26. Kumar was earlier heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the central bank, the RBI said.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Kumar has served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank. As Executive Director, Kumar will be responsible for departments of currency management, foreign exchange and premises, the release said.

Kumar has a masters in economics from Patna University, MS in banking from ICFAI and has done the certified bank manager course at the Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad. He has undertaken Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago and holds other professional qualifications including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), the RBI said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI #RBI executive director
first published: Aug 26, 2021 01:50 pm

