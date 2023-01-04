RBI appoints administrator for Srei Infra Finance and Srei Equipment Finance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 4, appointed administrator for Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“As per the Directions of the RBI, the administrator has been appointed on the companies, Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. superseding the Board of Directors,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Reserve Bank had filed applications dated October 08, 2021, for the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process against Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited and Srei Equipment Finance Limited.