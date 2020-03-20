RBI appoints additional directors to Yes Bank's board

The Reserve Bank of India on March 20 appointed R Gandhi, former RBI Deputy Governor, and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, as additional directors to the board of Yes Bank.

The reconstruction scheme for crisis-stricken Yes Bank took effect on March 14 and the moratorium on the private lender was lifted at 6 pm on March 18.

Earlier this month, Prashant Kumar was appointed to the post of CEO and MD of the reconstructed Yes Bank. Kumar, who was earlier the CFO and Deputy MD at State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed as administrator to the troubled lender by RBI.