you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI appoints additional directors to Yes Bank's board

Sunil Mehta, former non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Yes Bank, while Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda were appointed Non-Executive Directors to its board

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India on March 20 appointed R Gandhi, former RBI Deputy Governor, and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Associate Professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, as additional directors to the board of Yes Bank.

The reconstruction scheme for crisis-stricken Yes Bank took effect on March 14 and the moratorium on the private lender was lifted at 6 pm on March 18.

Yes Bank revival: Foreign investors explore investment of Rs 10,000 crore in round two

Earlier this month, Prashant Kumar was appointed to the post of CEO and MD of the reconstructed Yes Bank. Kumar, who was earlier the CFO and Deputy MD at State Bank of India (SBI), was appointed as administrator to the troubled lender by RBI.

Sunil Mehta, former non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank, was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Yes Bank, while Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda were appointed Non-Executive Directors to its board.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:14 pm

